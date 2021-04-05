WITH beauty salons in Wales allowed to re-open soon, some people will be planning some self-indulgence.

Welsh Government has been gradually easing coronavirus restrictions across Wales, recently announcing that non-essential business – including beauty salons – can open from Monday, April 12.

Award-winning hair and make-up artist, Jenna McDonnell, who specialises in wedding beauty is ‘nervous’ but looking forward to re-opening her Chepstow Road salon, called Jenna McDonnell, on April 12.

Ms McDonnell said: “Lockdown has been extremely hard on my business, as well as myself personally.

“I work predominantly in the wedding industry and, because of wedding cancellations, the businesses finances are at an all-time low.

“Plus, there’s the strain or reorganising all the 2020/2021 weddings which have moved and need a new date.”

According to Welsh Government’s latest plan to tackle the coronavirus pandemic wedding receptions – limited to 30 guests – will be allowed to take place outdoors from May 3.

Ahead of re-opening the salon’s doors on April 12, Ms McDonnell has ramped up the safety measures to keep her clients safe.

Measures in place at the salon include:

Track and trace

Sanitizer

PPE, which is up to government standards

Regular cleaning

“All beauty rooms have been made easier to clean, with wipeable surfaces which will be cleaned regularly,” said Ms McDonnell.

“The salon has been revamped, giving it a more clinical feeling, and I’ve branched out, offering new aesthetic procedures.

“There’s a focus on retail selling, as – if we’re locked down again – we can switch to sales rather than services."

MORE NEWS:

“My main worry is that the last time lockdown was lifted government blurred the lines on what beauticians are and are not allowed to do,” added Ms McDonnell.

“Last time lockdown was listed we were told on the Friday that no facial treatments were allowed, but that changed by the Saturday.

“We are now allowed to but have to have measures in place to allow this. I’ve been busy getting all these measures in place ready.

“The one thing we have in lockdown is time, so I just hope they tell us all measures needed in plenty of time, so I can ensure we’re above board with everything.”

For more information visit www.jennamcdonnell.co.uk or find Jenna McDonnell on social media.

Facebook @jennamcdonnell2013.

Instagram @jennamcdonnell6.