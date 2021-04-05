NASA'S Perseverance Rover, which touched down on Mars in February, deposited a crucial part of its cargo on Saturday, April 4 - the first helicopter on Mars.
At a cost of $85 million, Ingenuity is scheduled to make a test flight on Sunday, April 11, creating a piece of space history as the first helicopter to fly on Mars.
Weighing just four lbs (1.8 kilograms) Ingenuity is solar-powered and relies on a rechargeable battery to keep its systems warm during the chilly nights on Mars, when temperatures can drop to as low as -90C/-130F.
On its journey to Mars, Ingenuity fed off the rover's nuclear-powered system but now the helicopter must fend for itself.
The helicopter carries two cameras to document its flights which will also be observed by the Perseverance Rover. If all goes to plan, Ingenuity will fly over the Jezero Crater where the Perseverance landed on February 18.
The Jerezo Crater, (Jerezo - 'lake' in Serbian), could give clues to whether or not life existed on Mars millions of years ago.
Each flight should reach no higher than 16.5 feet (5 m) and will be conducted over a 300-foot-long (90 m) flight range. NASA will attempt up to four further test flights within a 30 Martian days, 31 Earth days.
A Martian day is known as a Sol, being some 40 minutes longer than a day on Earth.