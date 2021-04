AFTER the high temperatures of last week, the Met Office is now warning of snow for parts of Wales.

The warning starts this evening at 10pm and runs until 10am on Tuesday.

They advise that some roads and railways will be affected, and icy patches on the road and pavements could lead to slips and falls.

A spokesman for The Met Office said: "Wintry showers persisting through the night onwards into Tuesday morning accompanied by windy conditions will lead to patchy accumulations of two to four cm snow in some places, mainly inland and on hills."

The warning is in place for much of West Wales.

It affects Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Anglesey, Pembrokeshire and Powys.

In Newport the evening is expected to be dry, but equally as cold.

This what to expect around Gwent:

Newport:

10pm - Clear, temp three degrees, feels like minus one degrees

11pm - Clear, temp three degrees, feels like minus one degrees

Midnight - Clear, temp two degrees, feels like minus two degrees

1am - Clear, temp two degrees, feels like minus two degrees

2am - Clear, temp two degrees, feels like minus two degrees

3am - Clear, temp two degrees, feels like minus three degrees

4am - Clear, temp one degree, feels like minus three degrees

5am - Clear, temp one degree, feels like minus three degrees

6am - Clear, temp one degree, feels like minus three degrees

7am - Sunny, temp one degree, feels like minus three degrees

8am - Sunny, temp two degrees, feels like minus two degrees

9am - Sunny, temp three degrees, feels like minus one degrees

10am - Sunny, temp four degrees, feels like zero degrees

Ebbw Vale:

10pm - Clear, temp one degree, feels like minus three degrees

11pm - Clear, temp zero degrees, feels like minus four degrees

Midnight - Clear, temp zero degrees, feels like minus four degrees

1am - Clear, temp minus one degrees, feels like minus four degrees

2am - Clear, temp minus one degrees, feels like minus five degrees

3am - Clear, temp minus one degrees, feels like minus five degrees

4am - Clear, temp minus one degrees, feels like minus five degrees

5am - Clear, temp minus two degrees, feels like minus five degrees

6am - Clear, temp minus two degrees, feels like minus six degrees

7am - Sunny, temp minus two degrees, feels like minus five degrees

8am - Sunny, temp minus one degrees, feels like minus five degrees

9am - Cloudy, temp zero degrees, feels like minus four degrees

10am - Cloudy, temp two degrees, feels like minus three degrees

Pontypool:

10pm - Clear, temp two degrees, feels like minus two degrees

11pm - Clear, temp one degree, feels like minus three degrees

Midnight - Clear, temp one degree, feels like minus three degrees

1am - Clear, temp one degree, feels like minus three degrees

2am - Clear, temp zero degrees, feels like minus three degrees

3am - Clear, temp zero degrees, feels like minus four degrees

4am - Clear, temp zero degrees, feels like minus four degrees

5am - Clear, temp zero degrees, feels like minus five degrees

6am - Clear, temp minus one degrees, feels like minus five degrees

7am - Sunny, temp minus one degrees, feels like minus five degrees

8am - Sunny, temp one degree, feels like minus four degrees

9am - Sunny, temp two degrees, feels like minus two degrees

10am - Sunny, temp three degrees, feels like minus one degrees

Chepstow:

10pm - Clear, temp two degrees, feels like minus one degree

11pm - Clear, temp two degrees, feels like minus two degrees

Midnight - Clear, temp two degrees, feels like minus two degrees

1am - Clear, temp one degree, feels like minus three degrees

2am - Clear, temp one degree, feels like minus three degrees

3am - Clear, temp one degree, feels like minus three degrees

4am - Clear, temp zero degrees, feels like minus four degrees

5am - Clear, temp zero degrees, feels like minus four degrees

6am - Clear, temp zero degrees, feels like minus four degrees

7am - Sunny, temp zero degrees, feels like minus four degrees

8am - Sunny, temp one degree, feels like minus three degrees

9am - Sunny, temp three degrees, feels like minus one degrees

10am - Sunny, temp four degrees, feels like zero degrees

Blackwood:

10pm - Clear, temp one degree, feels like minus two degrees

11pm - Clear, temp one degree, feels like minus three degrees

Midnight - Clear, temp zero degrees, feels like minus four degrees

1am - Clear, temp zero degrees, feels like minus four degrees

2am - Clear, temp zero degrees, feels like minus four degrees

3am - Clear, temp zero degrees, feels like minus four degrees

4am - Clear, temp minus one degrees, feels like minus four degrees

5am - Clear, temp minus one degrees, feels like minus five degrees

6am - Clear, temp minus one degrees, feels like minus five degrees

7am - Sunny, temp minus one degrees, feels like minus five degrees

8am - Sunny, temp zero degrees, feels like minus four degrees

9am - Sunny, temp one degree, feels like minus three degrees

10am - Sunny, temp three degrees, feels like minus one degrees