WALES has become the first nation in the UK to offer a first dose of the vaccine to all over-50s and adults with long term health conditions.

The milestone, which means everyone in the top nine priority groups has now been offered a vaccine, has been hit 11 days earlier than originally targeted.

The aim has been to offer first doses to everyone in these groups, across the UK, by mid-April, and this remains the target elsewhere.

The Welsh Government confirmed it had hit the milestone today, and the news has been welcomed by parties across Wales.

Plaid Cymru’s health spokesperson, Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said: “This milestone is a testament to the hard-work of our wonderful NHS staff and the army of volunteers who have gone beyond the call of duty to ensure Wales is able to reach this target.

"This would not have been possible without them.

“The vaccine roll-out gives us hope and confidence that we are moving in the right direction and it must continue at pace to ensure that the people of Wales are vaccinated as quickly as possible.

"We need to know what this milestone now means for further easing of restrictions. I am grateful to the people of Wales for all they have done to get us to this point."

Jo Watkins, health spokesperson for the Welsh Liberal Democrats, added: "This is good news and our thanks go out to everyone working on this programme and those who worked over the Easter break.

"We must continue this roll out to ensure everyone in Wales is vaccinated as quickly and safely as possible.”

On Thursday, first minister Mark Drakeford hailed the achievement as a "truly remarkable effort".

"It is down to the hard work of thousands of people who are working tirelessly on the NHS front line across Wales to make this happen. I want to thank each and every one of them," he said.

"It is because of those efforts that I am able to say today that we will meet our next vaccine milestone early."