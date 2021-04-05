MORE than 160 vulnerable children across Torfaen took part in Easter play sessions over the last week.

The play camps were organised by Torfaen Play Service, and also included specialist sessions for children with disabilities.

More than 50 playworkers came together to provide an action-packed week, with children participating in games, arts and crafts, nature trails, reflective circle time, dance and sport.

The play activities delivered at the camps focused on the 'five ways to wellbeing' which encourage children to: Connect, Give, Take Notice, Keep Learning and Be Active.

The six Play and Wellbeing camps were held at Blaenavon Heritage School, George Street Primary, Nant Celyn Primary, Garnteg Primary, Blenheim Community Primary and Llantarnam Community Primary.

Pupils were identified to attend the provisions through working in partnership with headteachers, social care and the Inclusion Team.

Playworker Justin Johnson said: “We thoroughly enjoy delivering the Play and Wellbeing Sessions to the children on the camps. The children get so much out of it.

“It’s great to see them playing having fun.”

Danielle Smith with her son Tyler, who attended the Easter play sessions. Picture: Torfaen Play Service.

Danielle Smith, whose son Tyler attended one of the camps, said: “Torfaen play have been an amazing help with my son Tyler.

“Tyler is diagnosed with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) and has really struggled over the last few months.”

Play Service Manager Julian Davenne said: “I am extremely proud of the staff and volunteers who have come together to support children and young people by offering them safe and staffed play environments for them to have fun and spend times with their peers after spending so much time indoors.

“It is great to see the children and staff so happy.”