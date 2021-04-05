THE Easter activity camp for international students at Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools is in full swing.

Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools welcomed the return of boarders on August 14 last year and their boarding provision has remained open ever since.

Ms Julie Ann Morse, from Newport-based Connexcel Ltd, the guardianship and student placement agency, has been leading the camp.

Ms Morse and her team also ran activity camps for the schools’ international boarders in October/November 2020 half-term, during the Christmas and New Year period, and in February half-term.

MORE NEWS:

Once again, there were lots of fun and engaging activities for the students, including volleyball, dance, pebble painting, printing, scrunchie making, sushi sessions, scratch art and an Easter egg hunt.

“It has been such a turbulent time in the UK and we recognised the need to provide excellent pastoral support and care for our international boarders, and to do everything we could to ease their anxieties,” said Principal, Mr James Murphy-O’Connor.

“With this in mind – and to support our international students further - we approached the Connexcel to run activity camps during the holiday periods for our international boarders who would be unable to return home due to the pandemic.”

He added: “We are proud to have formed such a positive and flourishing relationship with this outstanding agency and are delighted that, as a family of schools, we have provided uninterrupted and unbroken provision for our boarders at school for seven months.

“Teachers from our schools also assist with the camps so that the children have familiar faces supporting them, and our schools’ nurses are available throughout the camps, too.

“The boarders have responded extremely positively to the holiday provision and have formed a special community within a community.”