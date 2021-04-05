POLICE have uncovered a cannabis cultivation at a Gwent home.
Officers in Monmouthshire discovered the drugs at a property in Govilon, Abergavenny.
Gwent Police are now asking anyone with information of drug use or supply to contact them.
You should contact police on 101 or via social media.
A spokesman for Gwent Police's Monmouthshire officers tweeted: "A cannabis cultivation was located this week in a residential property in Govilon, Abergavenny.
"If you have any information about drug use, supply or cultivation in your area please contact us on 101 or via social media."