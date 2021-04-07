SPRING has well and truly sprung and our camera club members have been out and about enjoying the fine weather.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
A lamb and its mother at Usk on Easter Sunday. Picture: Jennifer Wareham
Striking a pose in Torfaen. Picture: Sue Manning
MORE NEWS:
- 'Raves were always coming', say Wales' pub traders
- Newport's AD Turner & Sons on new Risca location
- Rugby family supports Cwmbran RFC after suspected arson
This new lamb was snapped by Helen Mcgowan
Four lambs pose for the camera. Picture: Suzanne Hamer
Sharon Smith took this delightful picture of a new lamb
A new arrival seen at Gypsy Lane, Pontnewynydd. Picture: Stuart John Baldwin, South Wales Argus Camera Club