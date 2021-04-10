THESE six men were recently jailed for offences like armed robbery, arson, drug dealing and dangerous driving.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Oakley Nunes

Oakley Nunes, from a notorious Newport crime family, was locked up after leading police on a high-speed chase through country lanes.

The 19-year-old raced at nearly three times the limit in an Audi A4 with a car full of passengers.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how a concerned member of the public called 999 over concerns about his driving in a rural area near Caerleon.

Blasted by a judge, Nunes was sent to a young offender institution for eight months.

Robert Dorrington

Robert Dorrington terrified a shop worker in Newport after he carried out a robbery whilst armed with an axe.

Detectives caught the 50-year-old following a media appeal.

Police released stills of the defendant captured from CCTV cameras at the Lifestyle store in the city’s Pentonville area.

Dorrington, of Fforest Glade, Newport, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

He also admitted theft, failing to provide a specimen and being in breach of a nine-month prison sentence and was jailed for 45 months.

Geraint Gillard

Arsonist Geraint Gillard was also caught by CCTV after he started a blaze outside a petrol station.

He set cardboard on fire at the Texaco Garage on Pontypool’s Osborne Road in the early hours of the morning before running off.

Gillard, 30, who had 24 previous convictions for 31 offences, was jailed for 12 months.

Darryl Skym

“Upscale” cocaine supplier Darryl Skym was caged after he sold to low-level drugs dealers and ran a cannabis factory from his home.

He was caught following a Gwent Police investigation into fellow traffickers operating in the Caerphilly area.

The defendant was jailed for three years and six months.

Michael Conners

Michael Conners was jailed for four years for burglary, disqualified driving and dangerous driving.

The 47-year-old from Cardiff was locked up after he raided a house in the Rogerstone area of Newport and then launched a failed bid to escape the clutches of the police.

Jason Kripalani

An arsonist put the lives of his neighbours in danger when he started a fire in a block of flats by microwaving a petrol-soaked Brillo pad.

Jason Kripalani told detectives he had wanted to “blow his own head off” after he torched his Caerphilly home during the early hours of the morning.

He was jailed for three years.