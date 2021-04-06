PEIRS Morgan has aimed a fresh attack at former Good Morning Britain colleague Alex Beresford after appearing in his first television interview since quitting the ITV show.

Mr Morgan, 55, also branded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey last month "tacky and tasteless".

Mr Morgan appeared on US television in an interview with conservative news personality Tucker Carlson.

Speaking to Tucker Carlson, Mr Morgan stood by the comments he made on Good Morning Britain, wherein he had questioned whether Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry were actually telling the truth during their tell all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

Mr Morgan went on to accuse the couple of the “most extraordinarily disingenuous smear, hit job” on the royal family.

MORE NEWS:

In the interview with Mr Carlson, Mr Morgan said that Markle was telling “so many ridiculous whoppers” in the March broadcast, and added: “[The interview was] tacky, tasteless, disingenuous, and I’m afraid, I believe, in some cases, downright lying on a global scale.”

Backing of the British public?





Mr Morgan added that he also has the backing of the public, saying: “Old, young, black, white, it didn’t matter. They’ve been coming up to me in their droves all day every day.”

Mr Morgan claimed that people either agreed with his controversial comments about Markle, or that they defended his right to free speech.

Mr Morgan’s comments about Markle actually broke the record number of complaints made to TV regulator Ofcom. Some 57,000 complaints were made after Morgan said he “didn’t believe” a word Markle had said.

Following his confrontation with weather presenter Alex Beresford, Mr Morgan briefly walked off the set of the programme. He later said that it was “not for [him] to question if [Markle] felt suicidal”.

‘Premeditated attack’

During the Tucker Carlson Today interview, Mr Morgan called Mr Beresford “the stand in weather guy who does the weather occasionally”.

He added: “He’s not a journalist. But he’s somebody I’ve helped with his career a number of times when he’s asked me to.”

Mr Morgan went on to accuse Mr Beresford of a “premeditated attack… on a personal level”.

He also addressed his former Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid’s on-air statement regarding his departure from the show, saying that he “didn’t particularly like it”, but also suggested that Ms Reid was “in the grip of fear”.

Mr Morgan said: “I honestly think she was in the grip of fear. I think she was fearful that if she went too far in saying nice things about me, the same thing might happen to her, that there would be a huge Twitter pile on.”

Online reaction

However, Mr Morgan’s appearance on Tucker Carlson Today and his comments about having the support of the British people has drawn criticism online, with many taking to social media platform Twitter to express their thoughts.

Daily Beast editor Molly Jong-Fast also Tweeted: “The mere existence of Piers Morgan is proof that mediocre white men can achieve anything despite lacking talent or intellect or any discernible features whatsoever.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “Alex Beresford showed Piers Morgan for what he really is. A loud mouth bully who can’t take the truth when confronted. Walks away like the coward he really is.”