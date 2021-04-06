FROM later this month daily coronavirus figures will no longer be published on Saturdays.
Public Health Wales has reported daily figures on the number of people diagnosed with the disease, as well the those who have died with it, since the start of the pandemic.
But, as of Saturday, April 17, PHW will not be updating data on Saturdays.
Dr Chris Williams, consultant epidemiologist with PHW, said: “Coronavirus is with us to stay, and the way we report data must be sustainable.
"No other communicable disease is subject to daily reporting, and we are bringing our coronavirus dashboard further in-line with routine communicable disease reporting.
“Our surveillance team will retain the ability to ramp back up to seven day reporting if necessary.”
The figures will continue to be updated every other day at midday, and will be on the Argus website shortly afterwards.