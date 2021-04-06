A YOUNG girl was the vigilant hero in Milford Haven as she alerted grown-ups to an ongoing fire on the Howarth Close estate.
Mia Rogers, seven, noticed the fire in a kitchen window and alerted the nearest adult to contact the fire brigade to eradicate the imminent danger.
The female resident of the ground floor flat, which is one of three flats on the block, accidentally left an oven hob on, with a nearby cereal box catching fire.
MORE NEWS:
- Swimming clubs petition Welsh Government to reopen pools
- Roman pottery is Black Rock fishermen's oldest find to date
- Look who’s been in court from Newport and Caerphilly
When the fire brigade arrived, they informed Mia that had she not alerted a grown-up, the situation could have resulted in a much worse outcome.
Fortunately, there were no casualties at the event, and Mia has been well-rewarded for her actions.
Mia's mother Kirsty said: "She was given lots of treats from the neighbours, and the firemen have said they will call me about giving Mia a tour of the fire station.
"We're very very proud of her."