NEWPORT'S Paul Fosh Auctions recorded its best online sale in March a full year after the pandemic lockdown started.

The auction business, which has its head quarters in Lower Dock Street, Newport, has operated totally online for the past 12 months. It used to hold regular 'ballroom' sales at a hotel in Cardiff.

Managing director Paul Fosh, who lives in Monmouth, said: "What an auction that was, it was phenomenal. Bids were flying in from the minute we went live on the Tuesday and continued in a similar vein until the virtual hammer dropped on Thursday evening.

"It was by far our best online auction to date. It's a whole year since we moved the auction solely online. Online is most definitely the future for us.

"We had a total of 94 properties listed in the March sale with 85 per cent of these sold. We had 946 registered bidders and a total of 3,060 bids placed during the three days of the auction from people in 67 different countries."

The March online auction realised a total of £5.8 million in sales.

A derelict 200-year old rural South Wales former cow shed cottage was a standout of the auction. The dilapidated property sold for more than seven times its guide price at the auction.

Stone-built Cwm Crenig Cottage, on Llwyncelyn Road, Glanamman, near Ammanford, was listed with a guide price of just £19,000-plus.

Derelict Cwm Crenig Cottage was sold by Paul Fosh Auctions for seven times its guide price

The neglected rural 1800s property which has been empty for some timed attracted a total of 256 bids before being sold for £144,750.

Another remarkable result was the sale of a bay fronted, mid terrace house in Aberdare which was listed with a guide price of £0.

Brynmair Road, Aberdare

The property, 107 Brynmair Road, Aberdare, which requires updating sold for £58,500 after attracting 208 bids

Other properties sold included a semi-detached, three-bedroom house at 134 Mendalgief Road, Newport, which was listed with a guide of £145,000-plus and sold for £160,000 after attracting 18 bids.

Mendalgief Road, Newport

A three-bedroom, semi-detached house at Bryn Bevan, Newport, listed with a guide of £110,000 sold for £120,000 attracting eight bids.

Keron, Old Lane, Abersychan, a large plot containing a three bed detached dormer bungalow sold for £133,0000 after being listed with a guide price of £92,000-plus and attracting 74 bids.

Keron, Old Lane, Abersychan

A mixed-use mid-terrace property at 58 Glyn Terrace, Tredegar, listed with a guide price of £50,000 sold after 67 bids for £71,750.

Glyn Terrace, Tredegar

The next online auction starts at midday on Tuesday, April 27 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, April 29.