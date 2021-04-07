A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
KYLE SAMUEL, 22, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,542 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving with three defective tyres.
RICHARD HUNT, 48, of Goldwire Lane, Monmouth, was banned from driving for two years after he admitted two counts of failing to provide a specimen and possession of heroin.
He was made the subject of a three-month curfew requirement and must pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.
CASEY MORRIS, 21, of Park Road, Bargoed, was sentenced to a 24-month community order after she pleaded guilty to harassment.
She must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete 29 days of an accredited programme.
Morris has to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.
PAUL JAMES, 49, of Railway View, Sirhowy, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £530 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 88mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport near the Tregwilym Road flyover.
His driving licence was endorsed with six points.
GLYN MORGAN, 24, of Kensington Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £257 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A4051 Malpas Road/Harlequin roundabout.
His driving licence was endorsed with three points.
KEVIN JOHN RING, 52, of Maes Briallu, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly, was fined £80 after he admitted possession cannabis at Newport Central police station.
RENIDY AZANGISHA, 28, of Mendalgief Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.
His driving licence was endorsed with six points.
KYLE HEATH, 25, of Griffiths Street, Ystrad Mynach, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.
His driving licence was endorsed with six points.
ANDREA HUDAKOVA, 44, of Coverack Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £268 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph at the Coldra.
Her driving licence was endorsed with three points.
DANIEL KNAPMAN, 25, of Bridge Street, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £530 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.
His driving licence was endorsed with six points.
RACHEL ALEXANDREA SIDORENKO, 29, of Bryn Bevan, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.
Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.