A DRUG gang boss is back behind bars after he was arrested in Newport for fraud, damaging a police car and being in breach of a serious crime prevention order.

Blaine Mortie, 35, of Pattenden Road, Catford, London, was jailed for five years in November 2016 as the head of an organised crime group.

Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

He was caught stashing heroin worth more than £21,000 along a Cardiff Bay footpath.

Mortie has just been locked up for a further 12 months after he appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MORE NEWS

He admitted fraud by failing to disclose to One Answer Insurance his previous convictions intending to make a gain, namely a car insurance policy, for himself.

Mortie also pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of a South Wales Police vehicle and three counts of breaching a serious crime prevention order.

The offences were committed on March 30 at Golden Mile View in the Rogerstone area of Newport.

The defendant was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge following his release from prison.