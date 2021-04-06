A DRUG gang boss is back behind bars after he was arrested in Newport for fraud, damaging a police car and being in breach of a serious crime prevention order.
Blaine Mortie, 35, of Pattenden Road, Catford, London, was jailed for five years in November 2016 as the head of an organised crime group.
• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox
He was caught stashing heroin worth more than £21,000 along a Cardiff Bay footpath.
Mortie has just been locked up for a further 12 months after he appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court.
MORE NEWS
- Locked Up: Drug dealers, burglar and dangerous driver jailed
- Gwent Valleys drug dealer jailed for trafficking cocaine
He admitted fraud by failing to disclose to One Answer Insurance his previous convictions intending to make a gain, namely a car insurance policy, for himself.
Mortie also pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of a South Wales Police vehicle and three counts of breaching a serious crime prevention order.
The offences were committed on March 30 at Golden Mile View in the Rogerstone area of Newport.
The defendant was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge following his release from prison.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment