SIXTEEN new coronavirus cases have been recorded across the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region on Tuesday, according to Public Health Wales.

The new Gwent cases are among 126 in Wales, which is down from 189 on the previous day. However, the previous day’s data took into account the preceding 48 hours (Sunday and Monday) due to a lag in data, so in effect there has been a slight increase on Tuesday.

Across Wales two new deaths were reported, while eight were reported across the preceding 48 hours.

Of the sixteen new cases in Gwent; seven are in Newport, five are in Torfaen, three are in Blaenau Gwent, one is in Caerphilly and none are in Monmouthshire – the only place in Wales to record no cases on Tuesday.

In the week to April 1 - the latest available rolling case rate data - Blaenau Gwent recorded the highest weekly rolling case rate in Gwent, with 22.9 (and 16 cases).

All of the areas in Gwent though were below the Wales average, which is 24.8.

The current case rates for the rest of Gwent are as follows; Newport – 16.8, Caerphilly – 16.6, Torfaen – 18.1, and Monmouthshire – 12.7.

Below are the coronavirus statistics for the whole of Wales on Tuesday

Cardiff – 30

Swansea – 21

Rhondda Cynon Taf – ten

Wrexham – nine

Neath Port Talbot – seven

Newport – seven

Torfaen – five

Vale of Glamorgan – four

Pembrokeshire – four

Bridgend – three

Blaenau Gwent – three

Flintshire – three

Gwynedd – three

Carmarthenshire – three

Anglesey – two

Conwy – two

Denbighshire – two

Merthyr Tydfil – two

Residents outside of Wales – two

Ceredigion – one

Caerphilly – one

Powys – one

Unknown location – one

Monmouthshire – zero

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.