THREE heroic butchers who disarmed a knifeman threatening to stab a terrified healthcare worker in the street have been commended for their remarkable bravery.

Chris Bromfield, 37, and brothers William Williams, 29, and Jessie Williams, 35, “put themselves in harm’s way to rescue a stranger” by tackling David Jacobs.

The 33-year-old, who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, had armed himself with a kitchen knife and chased Mark Davies through the streets of Gilwern, near Abergavenny.

Mr Bromfield, owner of Bromfields butchers in the Monmouthshire village, and his two employees will be rewarded for their courage after selflessly stepping in to protect the health worker.

MORE NEWS

Mr Bromfield told the Argus: “We could hear screaming and shouting and were told that someone had a knife.

“We ran out of the shop and followed the noise and saw Mr Davies being threatened in a lane nearby.

“Jessie tackled him, I put the man in a headlock and William grabbed his arm and banged it against a wall until he dropped the knife.

“We detained him until the police arrived.

“It was a bit of a shock afterwards but the adrenalin just kicked in at the time and we wanted to help someone who was in danger.

“Gilwern is usually quite quiet but this was like a scene out of EastEnders.”

Prosecutor Marian Lewis told Cardiff Crown Court how Mr Davies and a colleague had gone to Jacobs’ home over concerns about his mental wellbeing.

The defendant had lashed out at the duo before chasing them with the knife.

Miss Lewis said: “Mr Davies was put in serious fear of his own life. Serious distress was caused.

“The matter is aggravated because of threats used to public servants.”

Jacobs, formerly of Main Road, Gilwern, pleaded guilty to affray and possessing a bladed article.

The offences were committed on December 12, 2019.

The defendant has three previous convictions for nine offences but none for similar matters.

Dr Phil Huckle, a consultant forensic psychiatrist, gave evidence to say Jacobs was a patient under his care.

The court was told how Jacobs had stopped taking medication for his condition at the time of the offences.

Judge Richard Williams told Jacobs: “You repeatedly jabbed at Mr Davies with a knife.

“Three men from a butcher’s shop came out into the street and rescued him.

“They tried to disarm you.

“These people acted with considerable courage and enormous public spiritedness in putting themselves in harm’s way to protect Mr Davies, a stranger to them.”

Jacobs will be detained under the Mental Health Act to receive further medical treatment at a secure hospital.

The trio are due to be awarded £500 each after the judge recommended them to the High Sheriff of Gwent.