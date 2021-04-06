MAINDEE recorded the most Covid cases in Gwent in recent says, according to data from Public Health Wales.
But no area recorded more than ten new cases in the region in the seven days to March 31, and 48 places in Gwent recorded fewer than two new cases.
It means, in the week to March 31, 63 per cent of areas in Gwent could have recorded zero new cases.
With eight cases, Maindee recorded the highest figure for the region, while Sirhowy, Victoria and Somerton, and Rhymney, Pontlottyn and Abertysswg all recorded six each – the second highest figure.
In the seven days up to March 24, Bargoed, Lliswerry and Uskmouth, and Abertillery North and Cwmtillery all recorded 11 new cases – the highest figure for that week.
In the following week Bargoed and Lliswerry and Uskmouth recorded fewer than two new cases, while Abertillery North recorded four.
Overall, for the seven days to March 31, Newport recorded the highest number of cases with 37 at a case rate of 23.9. The Wales case rate average for that period was 28.1.
Caerphilly recorded 31 cases at a rate of 17.1, Torfaen recorded 21 cases at 22.3, Blaenau Gwent recorded 16 cases at 22.9, and Monmouthshire recorded 14 cases at 14.8.
The figures in the brackets below show numbers for the previous week (ending March 24).
Caerphilly
- Rhymney, Pontlottyn and Abertysswg: six new cases at a rate of 67.6 (down from seven)
- New Tredegar and Darran Valley: four new cases at a rate of 54.6 (down from six)
- North Blackwood, Argoed and Markham: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 36 (the same)
- Aberbargoed and Gilfach: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 33 (the same)
- Bargoed: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 33 (down from 11)
- St Cattwg: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 27 (the same)
- Pengam and Cefn Fforest: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 26 (the same)
- Blackwood: six new cases at a rate of 81.6 (up from three)
- Oakdale and Pentwyn: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 21 (down from four)
- Newbridge: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 30 (the same)
- Hengoed and Maesycwmer: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 25 (the same)
- Ystrad Mynach and Nelson: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 20 (the same)
- Pontllanfraith: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 24 (down from three)
- Crosskeys North and Abercarn: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 28 (the same)
- Crosskeys South and Ynysddu: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 35 (down from four)
- Bedwas and Trethomas: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 30 (the same)
- Llanbradach and Penyrheol: three new cases at a rate of 32.8 (the same)
- Aber Valley: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 30 (the same)
- Caerphilly East: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 21 (the same)
- Caerphilly West: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 27 (the same)
- Caerphilly South: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 19 (down from six)
- Risca West: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 39 (down from three)
- Risca East: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 32 (the same)
- Machen: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 37 (down from five)
Newport
- Marshfield: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 24 (the same)
- Rogerstone: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 22 (down from seven)
- Bettws: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 25 (the same)
- Malpas: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 26 (down from three)
- Caerleon: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 26 (the same)
- Langstone and Llanwern: four new cases at a rate of 45.2 (up from fewer than two)
- Pye Corner and Graig: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 32 (the same)
- Ridgeway and Glasllwch: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 32 (the same)
- Gaer: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 35 (the same)
- Duffryn and Maesglas: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 25 (down from three)
- Pill and Docks: four new cases at a rate of 45.2 (down from five)
- Stow Hill: four new cases at a rate of 122 (down from eight)
- Shaftsbury and Crindai: three new cases at a rate of 44.3 (down from six)
- St Julians and Barnardtown: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 29 (the same)
- Lliswerry and Uskmouth: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 18 (down from 11)
- Lawrence Hill: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 35 (down from five)
- Victoria and Somerton: six new cases at a rate of 50.6 (up from four)
- Beechwood: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 33 (the same)
- Maindee: eight new cases at a rate of 100.1 (up from seven)
Blaenau Gwent
- Sirhowy: six new cases at a rate of 84.8 (up from three)
- Rassau and Beaufort: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 29 (down from five)
- Brynmawr: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 37 (the same)
- Blaina and Nantyglo: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 22 (the same)
- Ebbw Vale North and Glyncoed: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 26 (the same)
- Ebbw Vale South and Cwm: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 24 (down from six)
- Tredegar and Georgetown: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 24 (down from three)
- Abertillery North and Cwmtillery: four new cases at a rate of 44.4 (down from 11)
- Abertillery South and Llanhilleth: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 29 (down from four)
Torfaen
- Blaenavon: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 31 (the same)
- Abersychan: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 28 (the same)
- Trefethin and Penygarn: three new cases at a rate of 39.3 (down from five)
- Pontypool: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 22 (the same)
- New Inn: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 34 (the same)
- Griffithstown and Sebastopol: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 27 (the same)
- Pontnewydd and Upper Cwmbran: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 27 (the same)
- Croesyceilog: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 28 (the same)
- West Pontnewydd and Thornhill: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 30 (the same)
- Fairwater and Greenmeadow: three new cases at a rate of 46.4 (up from fewer than two)
- Cwmbran: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 27 (the same)
- Llantarnam and Oakfield: three new cases at a rate of 40.2 (up from fewer than two)
- Hollybush and Henllys: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 30 (the same)
Monmouthshire
- Abergavenny South and Crucorney: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 24 (the same)
- Rhaglan and Llantilio Crossenny: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 28 (the same)
- Abergavenny North: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 27 (down from four)
- Gilwern and Llanfoist: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 24 (down from six)
- Monmouth and Wyesham: three new cases at a rate of 26.6 (up from fewer than two)
- Chepstow North and Trellech: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 21 (the same)
- Usk, Goytre and Llangybi Fawr: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 24 (the same)
- Chepstow South: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 24 (the same)
- Caldicot North and Caerwent: three new cases at a rate of 35.3 (down from four)
- Caldicot South: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 25 (the same)
- Magor and Rogiet: four new cases at a rate of 51 (up from fewer than two)
