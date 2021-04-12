THE former home of a gold medal winning show jumper tucked in the heart of Monmouthshire is on the market and could be yours for £3,650,000.

Llanvair Grange, a freehold Grade II-listed property, is set in 35 acres of grounds at Nantyderry, near Abergavenny.

It is the former home of the Foxhunter stud, founded by Sir Harry Llewellyn in memory of his famous showjumper, a gold medal winner in the 1952 Helsinki Olympic Games.

The property sits proudly in the middle of its land with views across to The Skirrid and Sugar Loaf mountains. The position is stunningly beautiful, quiet and private and yet accessible.

The house is packed with fine original features and the current owners have restored and maintained it to a very high standard.

MORE NEWS:

Beyond the Georgian façade are far earlier sections of the house enveloping a courtyard of outbuildings and stabling.

A pillared portico entrance leads through double doors into a classic vestibule.

An oak floor continues through to both the drawing room and dining room sitting in perfect Georgian symmetry either side of the hall.

The drawing room is centred around the George III carved white marble fireplace to one side. The room is large, ideal for entertaining, and with big Georgian sash windows offering plenty of light and views out to the gardens.

Similarly, a 19th century carved marble fireplace is the focal point of the dining room again with views across the drive and grounds.

An inner hall leads through to the older original house that gives a more intimate feel although still with good proportions, elegant features and with all of the expected rooms including a comfortable sitting room, study, library and cinema room/play room.

At the heart of the country-style kitchen is a five door Aga and central island with a spacious dining area opposite. The kitchen has an extensive range of units and granite work surfaces, an inset butchers block and a Belfast sink with courtyard views.

A utility room and pantry lead off the kitchen.

Accessible from the utility hall or from its own external separate entrance, is a two/ three-bedroom self-contained flat with lounge, kitchen and bathroom providing ideal separate secondary accommodation.

The principal bedroom suite is generous and includes a sitting room and large dressing room as well as the bathroom.

There are four further ensuite bedrooms and a further four bedrooms and three bath/shower rooms arranged over the first and second floors.

The grounds are mature, well laid out and immaculately cared for. Surrounding the formal gardens are paddocks/grazing land and some woodland copse. The land is grazed by stock and formal farming arrangements are in place.

A stunning Italian garden and an impressive walled garden sit among the extensive acreage and outbuildings. Within the grounds are an open-air swimming pool and tennis court with a Greek-style tavern to one side - again, ideal for entertaining.

Enclosing the courtyard are a series of outbuildings featuring two gardens stores, two workshops, hay store, three further stores, carports, and double garage.

A further block of outbuildings includes eight stables and a four block stable, three stores, hay store, coach house with loft above and a double garage.

The property is 5.5 miles from Usk and 6.5 from Abergavenny. Bristol is 35 miles away and Cardiff is 25 miles away.

Llanvair Grange is on the market with Knight Frank, Country Department, London. For more details contact 020 3740 9643.

Hours or services may differ during this time. Some agents offer online viewing.