A DISQUALIFIED driver was caught red-handed flouting his ban as well as a suspended prison sentence just minutes after he bought a new car.

Connor Jones was stopped by police as he drove through Blaenau Gwent, Newport Crown Court was told.

The 22-year-old was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, for dangerous driving, drug driving and driving with false plates in 2019.

Nuhu Gobir, prosecuting, said Jones defied his ban last autumn whilst at the wheel of a Suzuki Swift on Park Hill in Tredegar.

MORE NEWS

The defendant, of Tan Y Bryn, Rhymney, Caerphilly, admitted driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and being in breach of a suspended sentence on November 6.

Mr Gobir said Jones had four previous convictions for 12 offences.

Paul Hewitt, mitigating, said: “He had only been driving for a few minutes and he genuinely thought he was no longer disqualified and that his 12-month ban was up.

“The defendant has turned his life around since these offences. He is living with his girlfriend and he has got a job.

“These latest offences occurred just two days before his suspended sentence period was due to end.”

Judge Daniel Williams sentenced Jones to a 12-month community order.

He has to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to sit an extended retest before he can drive again.

Jones was fined £300 for being in breach of the suspended sentence, told to pay prosecution costs of £420 and a £95 victim surcharge.

He was warned he will have to serve 14 days in prison in default if he does not pay the fine.