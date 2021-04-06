THREE men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs after a police raid this morning.

Officers from Gwent Police carried out a drugs warrant in Longfellow Close, Caldicot.

Three men were arrested - a 20-year-old and 29-year-old from Caldicot and a 24-year-old from Magor.

All were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug, cocaine.

The Magor man was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply a Class B drug, cannabis resin.

All three are in police custody.

A quantity of drugs, believed to be class A and B, have been seized and will be sent away for forensic examination and identification.

Cash was also seized from the address.

Monmouthshire inspector Nikki Hughes said: “Today’s warrant was carried out following community concerns about drug use.

"The supply of illegal drugs has a huge detrimental impact on our communities, and we will continue to take enforcement action against those involved in this type of criminality.

“The support of and help of the local community is vital to this work and I would encourage people to let us know about any suspicious or unusual activity in their area so that we can take action.

“If you have any information about the supply or use of drugs in your community, please call us on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"Alternatively, you can send a direct message with information via our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages.”