A MOTORCYCLIST who died following a fatal crash in Monmouthshire has been named.
Bruce Allen, 54, from Chepstow, was involved in a collision with a van on the A466 near Tintern on Friday.
Officers attended shortly before 11.30am on April 2.
Mr Allen died at the scene.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "The motorcyclist who died at the scene can now be named as Bruce Allen, aged 54, from Chepstow.
"His family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.
"We are continuing to investigate the collision and would appeal to anyone with any information, who has not yet spoken with officers, to get in contact.
"You can do so by calling us on 101, quoting reference number 2100113870. You can also contact us via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.
"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."