A WOMAN who left a man scarred for life after he needed 27 stitches when she glassed him in a pub was spared going straight to jail.
Jessica McMillan, 23, left Ryan Davies with devastating injuries after she attacked him at The Hand Post Hotel in Newport.
The defendant pleaded guilty to wounding her victim in the summer of 2019.
After a trial at Cardiff Crown Court, a jury cleared her of the more serious charge of wounding with intent.
Judge Jeremy Jenkins told McMillan, of Dunn Square, Newport, she had “lashed out” at Mr Davies.
The victim told the court he now bears a scar on his face which will be permanent.
David Pinnell, mitigating, said his client had no previous convictions and added that this offence was completely out of character.
Judge Jenkins jailed McMillan for 15 months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered her to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
She is prohibited from contacting her victim and has to pay a £149 surcharge within three months.
