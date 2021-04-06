A MAN was warned his dangerous dog could be destroyed after the animal attacked two people.
Jamie Brendon Mullen, 34, was made the subject of a court order over his American bulldog called Flint and must take steps to keep the public safe.
Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court heard how the incidents happened on King Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, on April 16, 2020.
Mullen, also of King Street, Cwm, pleaded guilty to two offences under the Dangerous Dogs Act.
He admitted the animal was dangerously out of control.
The defendant was ordered to pay his two victims £171 and £100 respectively in compensation.
Mullen was also fined £324.
The court ordered: “Unless the dog, the American bulldog named Flint, is kept under proper control by being securely held on a lead by a person who is not less than 16 years old, being securely fitted with a muzzle sufficient to prevent it biting any person, it must be destroyed.”