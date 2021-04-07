THE RUGBY family has been praised for rallying round Cwmbran RFC after a suspected arson attack at the club's home ground.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the ground, off Station Road, on Thursday, March 4, when a storage container holding equipment for the senior side had been set alight.

Tackle bags, tackle shields and flag posts were among the equipment lost in the fire.

With the club unable to host fundraising events, they took to social media to appeal for support - in the form of surplus equipment - after finding their insurance policy did not cover outside storage.

Following the fire, Bryn Parker, from the WRU and life member at Cwmbran RFC, said: "The clubs have rallied around the club. The rugby family is really good."

The club's minis and juniors sides returned to training on Saturday, March 27, but under the current Welsh Government restrictions, tackling and other contact is not permitted - meaning the youngsters were able to return despite the loss of the equipment, Mr Parker added.

A South Wales Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At approximately 4.48pm on March 4 we received reports of a fire on Station Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran

"A crew attended the scene to extinguish the fire which had effected an outdoor shipping container.

"The supposed cause is suspected to be deliberate.

"A stop message was received at approximately 5.09pm."

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a storage container being set alight on Station Road in Cwmbran at around 5.10pm on Thursday, March 4.

“Inside the container were rugby kits and sport equipment.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information that could assist our investigation is asked to call 101, quoting 16 04/03/21 or 2100076830.

“You can also contact us via social media on Facebook and Twitter or report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The fire was almost exactly 12 years after a serious fire destroyed the side's clubhouse - causing thousands of pounds' worth of damage and destroying the club's trophies and jerseys from players throughout the years.