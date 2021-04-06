A MAN has been reported to have impersonated a police officer in an incident on the Herefordshire and Gloucestershire border.

A police spokesperson said at around 10pm on April 3 a hatchback car which had blue lights and a siren sounding flashed their lights at another vehicle, indicating them to pull over on the B4215 between Dymock and Green Lane, on the stretch of road near to the Dymock Grange Golf Club.

A man from the hatchback approached the stopped vehicle and started talking to the driver.

She described the uniform he was wearing as looking fake, similar to a fancy dress outfit purchased from a party shop with a flimsy hat.

After a conversation with him she was concerned he was impersonating a police officer and drove away.

The man followed and when the woman turned on to Green Lane he continued on the B4215 toward the junction with the A449. His direction from there is not known.

The man was described as being aged in his 30s, tanned and with a foreign accent. The vehicle he was travelling in also had a front headlight which was not working.

A number of enquiries have been taking place to identify the man and police are appealing for anyone who was in the area around that time or anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.

Police are also keen to hear from anyone else who may have experienced something similar recently.

They have released two CCTV images of the vehicle which is believed to have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to submit this to police online by completing the update a crime report form and quoting incident 515 of 3 April: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

You can also call police on 101, quoting the same number.

If you have suspicions or genuine concerns about an unmarked car which is indicating for you to pull over you can call 999 as the police can check if one of their cars is stopping you.

Drive at a reduced speed to the nearest public place, such as a petrol station, police station or somewhere well-lit, and try not to stop anywhere secluded.

Do not speed away but instead signal that you have acknowledged their request to stop and indicate the action you are taking, such as putting on your hazards lights and pointing from the driver's window to where you are heading.

Keep the doors locked until you are happy it is the police - you can ask to see the police officer's warrant card through the closed window, which should carry their name and picture, and check this with the force’s control room by calling 999.

A genuine police officer will always take the time to reassure you of their identity.