THE £6.5 million revamp of Caldicot Leisure Centre could be put on hold because of Covid-19 and financial difficulties.

Monmouthshire council had agreed to a major refurbishment of the leisure centre last year, which included a new skatepark, fitness and changing facilities, café, children’s adventure play park, viewing area onto the swimming pool and reception.

Now these plans could be shelved in favour of minor adjustments, due to Covid and council financial difficulties.

A report for cabinet, which proposes the changes, says if approved the project would be placed “on hold until a return to normal operating conditions and there is some resilience built into the market”.

It also proposes a further assessment to determine funding levels when the leisure centre sees a return to normality following the coronavirus pandemic.

The approval for the project was given a major boost in 2020 when the council agreed to develop a business plan.

The report says: “The anticipated cost of the refurbishment is estimated at £6.5m with the business plan based upon the authority providing funding of £3.5m and £3.0m funded by an increase in membership.

“Due to Covid, and the financial difficulties facing the Council, the project is on hold.”

The report says a more feasible option is to “refresh the fitness equipment along with improvements to the layout of the gym and minor improvements of the swimming pool area”.

It says: “The previous latent demand study has indicated that the total refurbished site could attract a further 302 fitness members.

“This smaller scheme is not likely to attract that level of additional membership but an increase of 102 members would be required to support the investment which seems achievable.

“The scheme is likely to take between four to eight weeks to get to cost certainty stage with construction estimated at 16 weeks.”

A decision will be made by Monmouthshire’s cabinet next Wednesday (April 14).