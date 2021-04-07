TWO leisure centres in Monmouthshire could benefit from upgrades to make sure they are fit for purpose.

A report on plans to upgrade the facilities at Abergavenny and Chepstow leisure centres says its necessary “to encourage both new and old customers to return”.

Major works have been planned for Abergavenny Leisure Centre but they won’t take place until new school in the area is completed in 2024, to ensure the health and safety of children during the school build.

The report says before the pandemic “Abergavenny Leisure Centre attracted well over a quarter of our total membership base and with further improvement to the fitness space and equipment the site will attract more”.

MORE NEWS:

Prior to the new school build in 2024, the first phase of the project can take place.

This would include creating a corridor to the changing room, new studio, redecorating the consultation room, refurbishing the changing rooms and toilets and creating a fitness studio and dedicated spinning studio.

The second phase of the project, which will take place after the new school building has been completed, would see the sports hall, ground floor reception area and entrance all repurposed.

The wet and dry side changing facilities would also been upgraded.

If approved by cabinet a feasibility study and preliminary investigation works would take place.

The refurbishment proposed at Chepstow Leisure Centre includes the gym and café.

The report sets out the plans to improve the food and drink offer. The scheme would also improve the reception area, fitness facilities and group exercise classes.

If approved by the cabinet, a feasibility study will take place.

A decision on whether to press ahead to the next stage with the revamping of the leisure centres will be made on April 14.