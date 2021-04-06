A WOMAN has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, cocaine and cannabis.
The woman was stopped in Penally on Saturday, April 3.
A drug wipe indicated the presence of both cannabis and cocaine in her system.
Breath specimens in excess of the legal limit of alcohol were provided in custody.
She has been bailed to attend court.
