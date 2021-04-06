A FOREST of Dean attraction has been boosted by more than £100,000 in government grant money.

The Dean Forest Railway (DFR) has received a grant of £115,800 from the UK government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund to help recover and reopen.

It is among more than 2,700 recipients to benefit from the latest round of awards from the £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.

Nearly £400 million has been awarded to thousands of cultural organisations across the country in the latest round of support from the Culture Recovery Fund, the culture secretary has announced.

As well as, at times, being completely unable to run, the pandemic enforces social distancing measures which severely reduce the number of visitors who can be carried on DFR heritage steam and diesel trains.

The safety of visitors has been ensured with online-only booking and not being able to board trains at DFR’s five stations other than the main centre at Norchard.

The Forest of Dean Railway Ltd’s chairman, Adam Dickinson, said: “Behind the scenes, we have only been continuing essential maintenance, but many of our working volunteers have not been able to enjoy their ‘outdoor gym’ if they have needed to shield. "The last twelve-month period of reduced income has therefore halted much of the railway’s planned improvements.

“Our loss of revenue in 20/21 from only being able to run half-full trains - with no special events - has delayed DFR’s major scheme to start building a dedicated carriage shed at Lydney Junction."

However, he said that the grant money would "fill a significant gap in funding and enable us to cover vital operating and overhead costs whilst we reopen".

"We are also incredibly grateful for the support shown by enthusiasts, friends and visitors contributing to the Emergency Appeal which was organised by the Dean Forest Railway Society," he said.

"They targeted £50,000 and actually raised just over £75,000. This has been a huge help.”