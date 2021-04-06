MUSIC and theatre lovers in South Wales will be delighted to hear that producers of Cardiff’s Live Under the Stars have secured new dates for their inaugural live music and theatre attraction at Cardiff Castle this year.

The event is now confirmed to take place from August 2-11.

After being forced to delay their opening festival due to the winter lockdown, the producers of Live Under the Stars have now announced new dates for their series of live theatre and music events.

Live Under the Stars producers say that being outdoors, while continuing to employ social distancing and rigid hygiene measures, will be the safest and most appropriate way to present live entertainment until theatres can safely and viably open their doors again.

The revamped Live Under the Stars programme will open on Monday, August 2, with choral group Only Men Aloud, and culminate on Wednesday, August 11, with a gala finale entitled Bring Them Home, showcasing Welsh talent employed worldwide in musical theatre.

For many artists this will be their first professional performance for more than a year due to the pandemic.

The covered stage and all-seated arena, currently expected to house 500 attendees, will be arranged to comply with the current government safety guidelines so that families can buy tickets for their household or support bubble.

Richard Perry, director of Live Under the Stars said, “With the summer looking the most likely when we should plan this type of event, we have continued to maintain our sensible approach of ensuring a great time is had by all, whilst ensuring the outdoor space at the castle is configured in such a way that we can maintain the safe space between our audience members.

"Whilst we have had to move our production of Sleeping Beauty with Sophie Evans and Mike Doyle back to May 2022, all tickets purchased to date remain valid, we are delighted to be working with Black Rat Productions to present the family favourite, Pinocchio.

"We will continue to offer the eclectic mix of music from Motown to Musicals to Abba during our shortened period of residence in the Cardiff Castle in August.”