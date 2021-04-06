PRIMARK has confirmed plans to reopen stores on April 12 in line with Boris Johnson’s road map out of lockdown.

To coincide with the reopening of non-essential stores, Primark - which has branches in Newport and Cwmbran - has released a fresh new Spring/Summer collections ready and waiting to be snapped up.

Highlights include its new season womenswear collections, starring relaxed tailoring looks in gelato-inspired tones, denim in candy pastels and bold gingham prints while menswear’s essentials get a summer refresh featuring cool new shirts, and easy to wear everyday shorts and tees.

Customers will also have chance to check out the new Primark Cares featuring Disney range as well as the ever-popular kidswear summer styles.

It is not just a new fashion range Primark has promised shoppers, homewares, beauty and accessories have all had a new season update at the low prices Primark customers have come to expect.

Primark cheif executive Paul Marchant, said: “It’s great to be back. Our stores are fully stocked with fresh new season fashion, all at Primark’s famous amazing prices.

“Between our great value, everyday must-haves and hot new season trend collections, we’ve got everything our customers have been waiting for.

Primark plans to offer extended opening hours across almost every store in England and Wales to help reduce queues, spread demand and give customers more time to shop safely.

For the first week initially, stores will open for two extra hours per day on average, typically an hour earlier and later.

Mr Marchant added: “Safety remains at the front of our minds. We have extended opening hours across almost all of our stores to help meet demand safely but we’re also asking our customers to keep up the support and spirit they showed last year, particularly if queuing outside or in-store.”

Primark say the safety of customers remains its number one priority so employees and customers can return to stores with confidence, maintaining the high safety standards in place in stores over the past year.

Opening times will vary by store so customers are urged to check their local store’s opening hours on their website.