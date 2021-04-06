NEWPORT'S Davies Florist has a new home in Upper Dock Street, where the team is ready to welcome visitors to the shop following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The spacious new flower shop is located at 13 Upper Dock St, with owner Johanna Davies and her team relocating in February – one day after a very busy Valentine’s Day.

Throughout the past year of lockdowns, Davies Florist has continued to operate, offering a delivery service as well as a click and collect provision.

Ms Davies and her team are excited that customers are now able to visit the new store this month as the lockdown restrictions are being eased for shoppers.

MORE NEWS:

“We can’t wait to see all our regulars as well as new customers,” Ms Davies told the Argus' sister publication Voice.

“My grandfather Harold and grandmother Rose Hannah Beatrice first opened a stall in Newport’s Indoor Market in 1942 – 79 years ago.

“Harold had a nursery in Fairoak, where he also grew fruit and vegetables.

“I can always remember ‘Beatty’ – as that was what everyone called my grandmother – telling me about the prisoners of war who worked at the nursery in Fairoak, of how well they were treated and how much they loved working there.

“They kept bees too, and when my grandfather used to smoke them to get the honey, my grandmother would have to gently take the bees out of her hair as they would get tangled in it.

“Harold and Beatty also made the first drop-style bouquet for her royal highness Queen Elizabeth II, when she visited Newport in the 1950s.

“Generations of customers use us, so I think they’re glad to know that we’re still here.

“We’ve built up a loyal customer base as we’re a family-run business that people can trust.

“You’d be hard pressed to get a better personal service anywhere else, and to say thank you to our very loyal customers we’ll have some fantastic new opening offers to celebrate our move.

“So, why not pop along this spring and take a look around our wonderful new store?”

For more information call 01633 263577 or visit www.daviesflorist.co.uk