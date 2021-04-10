FOR the last year many couples have had to postpone their weddings, so we thought it would be nice to have a look back at our readers’ big days down the years.

If you would like to share a picture of your wedding email jo.barnes@gwent-wales.co.uk with a picture from the day, your names, the date and where you got married.

South Wales Argus: This is Colin and Joan Richards (Nee Heaton) pictured on their wedding day on September 6, 1958 at St Mary's Church, Penwortham, Lancashire. Their son, Phil, who sent in the picture, said: "Although they are not from Wales originally they moved

This is Colin and Joan Richards (Nee Heaton) pictured on their wedding day on September 6, 1958 at St Mary's Church, Penwortham, Lancashire. Their son, Phil, who sent in the picture, said: "Although they are not from Wales originally they moved here when I was born and have been resident in Newport all my life, if not theirs."

South Wales Argus: This is Audrey and Michael Griffiths, of Pontypool, who celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on March 27, 2021

This is Audrey and Michael Griffiths, of Pontypool, who celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on March 27, 2021

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus: Here is Dorothy Carr nee Hinwood and her husband James Carr on their wedding day on July 22, 1989, at Holy Trinity Church, Pontnewydd

Here is Dorothy Carr nee Hinwood and her husband James Carr on their wedding day on July 22, 1989, at Holy Trinity Church, Pontnewydd

South Wales Argus: Katherine Hawkins sent in this picture of her parents Gillian Ballinger and Robert Hawkins on their wedding day, September 20, 1969, at All Saints Church, Brynglas Newport

Katherine Hawkins sent in this picture of her parents Gillian Ballinger and Robert Hawkins on their wedding day, September 20, 1969, at All Saints Church, Brynglas, Newport

South Wales Argus: This is Gill and David Hollister on their wedding day on September 2, 1972, at St Woolos Cathedral. Both Gill and David were church bellringers, we had a Bellringers Guard of Honour. Gill rang at St Woolos Cathedral and David rang at All Saints, Brynglas

This is Gill and David Hollister on their wedding day on September 2, 1972, at St Woolos Cathedral. Both Gill and David were church bellringers, and had a Bellringers Guard of Honour. Gill rang at St Woolos Cathedral and David rang at All Saints, Brynglas.