ANCIENT finds discovered in Gwent and along the South Wales coastline have amazed archaeologists for years. From evidence of the Black Death to weaponry and even lost villages, the artifacts offer fascinating insight to the past.
This deep pit may not look very exciting but it provided evidence of the plague which devastated medieval Monmouth. People fled the Black Death in 1348 and the pit offered evidence4 of this exodus when it was found in 1987
A metal detector unearthed a 12-foot, seven-ton Victorian cannon barrel in its concrete coffin on Steep Holm in 1981
This glass vase bought for 25p at a jumble sale by a Gwent woman stunned experts. The vase turned out to be a rare example of Roman artwork, thought to be priceless. The vase was handed to Glamorgan/Gwent Archaeological Trust in 1988
Archaeologists found the hull of this 17th century boat in the River Usk in 1987
This Egyptian mummy from Swansea Museum arrived at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, in 1993 to be X-rayed. Radiographer Janet Pugh and museum staffman Ian Sefi prepare it for a body scan
Workmen discovered a pair of 300 year old shoes at the Robin Hood pub in Monmouth in 1994
Richard Jones and Tom Smith with a hoard of weapons, from the Bronze Age, found on land in the Vale of Usk in 1989
A 3,000 year old fishing village was discovered at Gold Cliff on the Severn Estuary in 1990