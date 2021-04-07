A THIEF has been jailed following a crime spree after he targeted Tesco supermarkets in the Vale of Glamorgan.
Lee Gareth Lawday, 39, of St Luke’s Avenue, Penarth, was locked up for eight weeks at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.
The defendant pleaded guilty to stealing coffee and chocolates worth £47.20 from Tesco Express in Penarth on March 27.
This put Lawday in breach of a suspended prison sentence imposed just a week before for a string of thefts.
These previous offences took place last month at the same store in Penarth and at Tesco in Dinas Powys.
They included him stealing Easter eggs, steak, washing liquid and alcohol.
Lawday was ordered to pay £175.20 in compensation and a surcharge following his release from custody.