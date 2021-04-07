A VALLEYS woman has been banned from Barry and every Asda store in the country after she went on a shoplifting binge.
Nicole Jones, 31, of Brynglas Avenue, Pontllanfraith, near Blackwood, stole dozens of bottles of alcohol worth more than £750 from the supermarket in Ffordd Y Mileniwm.
At Cardiff Magistrates’ Court, she pleaded guilty to three counts of theft between February 24 and March 28.
Jones was granted conditional bail and told she is excluded from Barry and must not to enter any Asda store.
The defendant is due to be sentenced on April 19 at Cardiff Crown Court.