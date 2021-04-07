A GIANT walrus has vanished from a seaside resort - after wildlife bosses say it was "harassed" by tourists.

Wally the Walrus disappeared into the sea after spending more than a week in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, after straying thousands of miles from his Arctic home.

Animal welfare groups believe the animal fled the coastal town after becoming "obviously disturbed" by day-tripper visitors vying for a snap - and hasn't been seen since Easter Monday morning.

Careless tourists tried to approach the wild walrus using jet-skis, paddleboards, and drones, as it tried to rest in the town's harbour.

Terry Leadbetter, of Welsh Marine Life Rescue said: "It was an absolute nightmare trying to keep people away.

"There were even people flying drones trying to get close. People were getting within a couple of metres of the walrus."

"Wally was aware that people were there and was obviously disturbed.

"Walruses have been known to attack boats and they've been known to kill people so like any other wild animal you don't want to get too close just in case.

"These people are just going up to it and taking their chances. They are unpredictable, and you don't know if they are likely to turn around and attack someone or not.

"Someone who is acting irresponsibly could get injured."

The walrus is believed to have crossed the Irish Sea after being spotted in County Kerry earlier this month.

It was first seen in Wales on rocks near Broad Haven South beach before swimming further south to Tenby days later.

Wally had taken refuge a slipway belonging to the RNLI but has not been seen since Monday.

Wildlife groups are monitoring the Welsh coast to see if it pops up elsewhere but have urged visitors to leave him alone.

Welsh Marine Life Rescue said: "We believe that people have been breaking Covid restrictions by crossing the border from England to see the animal.

"There was one report that someone even travelled from as far as Essex and many people weren't sticking to social-distancing."