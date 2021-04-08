Here is a round up of the public notices published in the South Wales Argus over the last week.
* Star Legal Limited, Chepstow, are looking for anyone who may have a claim against of an interest in the estate of Rosalie Jean Vabalas (deceased), formerly of 52 Wyebank Road, Tutshill, near Chepstow, who died on January 12, 2021.
* Watkins and Gunn Solicitors, Pontypool, are looking for anyone who may have a claim against of an interest in the estate of Glyn Williams (deceased), formerly of 3 The Woodlands, Penygarn Pontypool, who died on January 14, 2021.
* Valley Tavern Limited has applied to Caerphilly County Borough Council for a variation of a premises licence at Valley Tavern Limited, 15 High Street, Fleur De Lys, Blackwood, following a redesign of the premises. The previous cafe area has been converted into one large bar area. The front entrance to the property has also changed. The opening time of the premises will be 8am to serve food.
* Rubin Lewis O'Brien, of Cwmbran, are looking for anyone who may have a claim against of an interest in the estate of John McNeice (deceased), formerly of 2 Ty Canol Row, Fairwater, Cwmbran, who died on February 6, 2021.
* Jacklyn Dawson, Newport, are looking for anyone who may have a claim against of an interest in the estate of Doreen Lorraine Norval (deceased), formerly of Flat 1,149 Duckpool Road, Newport, who died on January 24, 2021.
* Project Power Ltd, of Unit 2, Kings Parade, Newport, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence to use Units 1-5 Plover close, Llanwern, Newport, as an operating centre of three goods vehicles and three trailers.