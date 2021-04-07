HAVE you ever wanted to go the extra mile for charity? How about the extra 30 miles?

Hospice of the Valleys, which is based in Ebbw Vale and provides special palliative care to the people of Blaenau Gwent, is celebrating 30 years next month and is encouraging people to get involved with a fundraiser throughout June.

According to their website, Hospice of the Valleys has supported at least 10,124 patients over the last three decades – this was made possible through donations and fundraising.

Hospice of the Valleys is urging people to ‘Go The Extra Mile’ in June and raise money with events revolving around the theme of 30. People can choose an event - such as running, swimming, reading, cycling, giving something up - and implement the theme of 30 (for example 30 squats a day, or 30 miles in 30 days).

A spokesperson for Hospice of the Valleys said: “In these extraordinary times it is important to stay active.

“Regular exercise and challenging the brain is beneficial for both your mind and body. Every penny raised helps us be there for patients with a life-limiting illness and their loved ones.”

As this event is virtual people can take place wherever the want, even the garden or home.

All are welcome to get involved, but anyone under the age of 18 needs consent from a parent or guardian. Any participants under the age of 16 must be supervised by a parent or guardian.

Registration for the ‘Go the Extra Mile 30 Challenge!’ is now open, with early bird prices currently available.

It is currently £8 for an individual, £5.60 for a child (up to 17), or £24 for a family (up to two adults and three children). The standard price will be £10, £7 for a child, or £30 for a family.

Along with the satisfaction of supporting a good cause, all participants will get a certificate and medal, with extra special fundraising prizes on offer for those who hit certain targets (£30, £112, and £250).Sponsorship must be raised and received by the hospice by July 10 receive fundraising prizes.

Find out more or register via www.bit.ly/3rKgrkY