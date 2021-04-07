EAMONN Holmes has revealed he will be a grandad after promising a major announcement earlier this morning.

The TV presenter was hosting This Morning on Wednesday alongside his wife Ruth Langsford.

Ahead of the show airing at 10am Mr Holmes tweeted: "Can u keep a secret? Got something to tell u at 11 am on Wednesday's #ThisMorning.

"I hope you will be happy for me because I am over the Moon. It's even ,for the moment, made me forget my #ChronicPain - yes it's that good."

The announcement caused a stir on social media as Mr Holmes said viewers would have to be patient and wait for details on the show.

MORE NEWS:

Ahead of the announcement, Mr Holmes has been in and out of hospital experiencing “chronic pain”.

But the announcement turned out to be good news as Mr Holmes said he had been crying a lot in recent times and now he “had been crying again” but for very different reasons.

Revealing a picture of his son, Declan and wife Jenny, he said the news involved the pair.

He said: “They have just announced that I, together with Valery and Robin, Jenny’s mum and dad and Gabriel, Declan’s mummy, we’re all going to be grandparents which means I am going to be a…”

Grandad music played in the studio followed by applause from colleagues on the ITV show.

Mr Holmes joked: “Can you seriously believe that I would be a grandpa, far too young, probably wasn’t legal at the time.”

Mrs Langsford added: “Declan and Jenny, we’re so, so happy for you.”

Mr Holmes continued: “So, so happy, I didn’t think I would be so happy bu I’m genuinely very emotional about it.

“I just thought, ‘me? I’m so young and vibrant’.

“Maybe it was because I was a bit down this week, what lovely news, regeneration, the old guard goes out the new guard comes in.”

His wife Mrs Langsford joked: “You’ve looked like a grandad this week.”

Mr Holmes revealed the baby will arrive some time in July.

Viewers took to social media to congratulate the TV presenter on the good news.

One viewer tweeted: “Awww congratulations Eamonn and Ruth, you will be great grandparents.”

Another joked: "I thought he was retiring! Great news though, no we need Eamonn to replace Piers.”

This Morning airs weekdays on ITV from 10am.