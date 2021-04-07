MORRISONS will help customers observe Ramadan this year announcing a dedicated bumber food box.
The supermarket chain says the box will be packed full of traditional foods for the occasion, which can be delivered to doorsteps across the country.
It includes 29 portions of halal chicken, chickpeas, yoghurt, naan bread, 2kg of gram flour and plenty of sauces and spices. Customers will also receive a large bottle of fresh mango lassi and a gift box of dates.
Priced at £33, the Ramadan Essentials Food Box can be ordered online via Morrisons food boxes website.
The cost of the box includes next day (if ordered before 3pm) or nominated day delivery by courier. Customers will receive a text message on the morning of the delivery with a one hour time-slot - the ultimate convenience.
Morrisons introduced the Ramadan Food Box last year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, even though lockdown restrictions are easing and more people are shopping in stores, demand for Morrisons food boxes remains strong.
Noor Ali, world foods buying manager at Morrisons said: “Many of our customers are still choosing to shop online, whether for convenience or because they are still shielding.
"Our Ramadan Essentials Box contains products we know our customers love and will help them create tasty dishes throughout the month of Ramadan.”
Morrisons Ramadan Essentials Food Box is available to order now from Morrisons Food Boxes website.
Morrisons branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: Park Road
- Bargoed: Bargoed Gateway
- Caerphilly: Castle Court
- Cwmbran: Grange Road
- Ebbw Vale: Beaufort Road
- Newport: Azelea Road, Rogerstone
- Newport: Orb Drive