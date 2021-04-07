THERE have been no recorded deaths in Wales relating to Covid-19 according to the latest Public Health Wales statistics.

This leaves the total for deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board at 958 and the Wales-wide total at 5,521.

Across Wales, 82 new cases of the virus were recorded in the last 24-hour period – bringing the total to 210,023.

Four of these cases were recorded in Caerphilly, three in Blaenau Gwent, two in Newport, one in Torfaen and none in Monmouthshire.

The rolling seven-day case rate up to April 2 for Wales is 22.2 per 100,000 population.

1,502,641 people have received their first dose of one of the three Covid-19 vaccines. 475,570 people have received both doses.

Here are all of the new cases of Covid-19:

Cardiff – 13

Swansea – 11

Gwynedd – 6

Rhondda Cynon Taf – 5

Anglesey – 4

Caerphilly – 4

Denbighshire – 4

Blaenau Gwent – 3

Carmarthenshire – 3

Conwy – 3

Neath Port Talbot – 3

Pembrokeshire – 3

Vale of Glamorgan – 3

Flintshire – 2

Newport – 2

Merthyr Tydfil – 1

Torfaen – 1

Wrexham -1

Bridgend – 0

Ceredigion – 0

Monmouthshire – 0

Powys – 0

Unknown location – 6

Resident outside of Wales - 4