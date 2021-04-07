THERE have been no recorded deaths in Wales relating to Covid-19 according to the latest Public Health Wales statistics.
This leaves the total for deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board at 958 and the Wales-wide total at 5,521.
Across Wales, 82 new cases of the virus were recorded in the last 24-hour period – bringing the total to 210,023.
Four of these cases were recorded in Caerphilly, three in Blaenau Gwent, two in Newport, one in Torfaen and none in Monmouthshire.
The rolling seven-day case rate up to April 2 for Wales is 22.2 per 100,000 population.
1,502,641 people have received their first dose of one of the three Covid-19 vaccines. 475,570 people have received both doses.
Here are all of the new cases of Covid-19:
Cardiff – 13
Swansea – 11
Gwynedd – 6
Rhondda Cynon Taf – 5
Anglesey – 4
Caerphilly – 4
Denbighshire – 4
Blaenau Gwent – 3
Carmarthenshire – 3
Conwy – 3
Neath Port Talbot – 3
Pembrokeshire – 3
Vale of Glamorgan – 3
Flintshire – 2
Newport – 2
Merthyr Tydfil – 1
Torfaen – 1
Wrexham -1
Bridgend – 0
Ceredigion – 0
Monmouthshire – 0
Powys – 0
Unknown location – 6
Resident outside of Wales - 4