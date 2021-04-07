COSMESTON play area has recently been closed to the public but is set to reopen soon after refurbishments by the Vale of Glamorgan council.
In March last year, the council announced the play area was set for £240,000 worth of upgrades, which was positively received by most on social media.
They agreed with residents that the play area was in poor condition.
The council proposed to:
- Remove the existing play equipment and surfacing (the Viper swing unit may be kept)
- Design a new play area with a Medieval theme using a range of equipment made from timber and metal suitable for children aged between 2 - 12 years old
- Install new seats, picnic tables and bins
- Install new fencing around the play area
MORE NEWS:
- Top 5 pub gardens readers said they would visit when restrictions ease
- The Vale public toilets open over the Easter Weekend
- Plant new trees, shrubs or a wildflower meadow
- Resurface the path leading to the play area
- Include a base for small refreshment facilities
It was first closed on Thursday, November 19 for 10 weeks, but a spokesperson for the Vale council confirmed it had been delayed due to recent bad weather.
It is planned to reopen on Thursday, April 15.
Coming soon 🥳🎉— Vale Council (@VOGCouncil) March 26, 2021
Cosmeston play area has had a complete refurb! We're excited to be able to share a sneak peak of the works 😉
We're aiming to open the park to the public on April 15 📅
Please bear with our super hardworking team as they complete the finishing touches 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZGUODtlnfS