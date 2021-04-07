THREE beaches in South Wales have made it onto a list of most popular beaches to visit this summer, ahead of what is predicted to be a particularly busy season for the area.
Ahead of the summer, that will see the easing of lockdown restrictions, many organisations and individuals have been looking ahead to how the holiday months will pan out in the UK.
Staycations are predicted to be popular, and so one social media study conducted by Kindwater has listed which beaches across the UK will be the most popular.
Three of these beaches are in Wales - two in Pembrokeshire.
Barafundle Bay Beach and Tenby North Beach both found themselves ranking highly among the list of domestic beaches.
The most popular beach in the study, scoring almost four times as much as any other beach, was Brighton Beach in south east England.
The only other Welsh beach included was Rhossili Bay on the Gower.
Kindwater said: "Recent data states that up to 90 per cent of UK summer holiday options are now sold out, as people are opting to holiday at home this year.
To find out more about the study and to see the whole list, then visit the website: https://www.kindwater.co.uk/2021/04/the-uks-most-beautiful-beaches-according-to-instagram/