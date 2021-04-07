GWENT Police are appealing for information after receiving a report of an assault in Abercarn.
The incident occurred at around 5pm on Saturday, March 20.
A man reportedly punched the victim in the head, resulting in facial injuries, following a disturbance in an unnamed road near Gwyddon Road.
READ MORE:
Officers would like to speak to this man who was seen in the area at the time of the assault and may be able to assist officers with their enquiries.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information that could assist the police investigation, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2100097380.
You can also contact Gwent Police via social media on Facebook and Twitter or you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.