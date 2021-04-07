AS LOCKDOWN restrictions ease and more people can travel to Wales' beauty spots, a South Wales mountain rescue team have had a busy few days.

On Saturday, the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team (CBMRT) were called out by Powys Police to rescue a woman who’d fallen near Lower Clyn Gwyn waterfall in the Brecon Beacons.

She received initial treatment for spinal, hip and lower back injury.

Welsh Ambulance Service crews arrived and provided further treatment while CBMRT prepared ropes, stretcher and vacuum mattress for the woman's evacuation.

"Given the injuries and the challenges of the stretcher evacuation we requested air support from our Maritime and Coastguard Agency friends," said a CBMRT spokesperson.

Picture: Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team

However, the usual response helicopter at St Athan was busy, so help came instead all the way from Caernarfon.

Due to the conditions, a winch was not possible, and so a "lengthy and arduous stretcher carry then ensued and we carried the lady to the aircraft from where she was flown to hospital".

"We wish the lady a full and speedy recovery, we’d also like to thank a gentleman who we know only as Chris, an off-duty fire officer and his partner who interrupted their day out and helped from beginning to end," said the CBMRT spokesperson.

Then, last night, CBMRT were called out by Dyfed-Powys Police again. This time to locate and rescue two female walkers who’d become lost and hypothermic while walking in the Beacons.

Pictures: Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team

"Using What3Words and PhoneFind technology we established they were on the Neuadd Ridge in the central area," said a spokesperson.

"A search group set off onto the mountain to the couple’s location, while other team members followed with a stretcher after we became aware that one of the ladies had become unresponsive."

The wind-chill across the mountain tops was significant, with small pockets of snow across higher ground.

Picture: Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team

Again, air support was required, with the St Athan helicopter responding.

"We carried one lady by stretcher to the aircraft and escorted the other on foot, they were both flown to hospital for a check over and treatment," said a CBMRT spokesperson.

"The wind-chill across the Brecon Beacons is forecast to remain significantly below freezing for at least the next few days. If you are venturing out please take adequate warm and wind proof clothing, food and a warm drink."