A NEWPORT author has written a book covering refugee crises in South Wales including Newport and many UK areas.
The book, titled Many Rivers to Cross, is Dylan Moore’s first. Mr Moore is the editor of The Welsh Agenda and a Hay Festival International Fellow.
The book came after a period where Mr Moore volunteered at the Sanctuary Project in Newport and was partly based on interviews with asylum seekers and refugees,
It traces a series of journeys from the streets of Pill in Newport to the ‘Jungle’ camp in Calais, and from Ethiopia to the island of Lampedusa.
The majority of the book focuses on the ‘refugee crisis’ of the mid 2010s including the long history of immigration to South Wales port cities. This includes Newport’s Irish ‘mudcrawlers' in the 1800s – Irish families who fled Ireland for Wales on cargo ships, but had to wade through mud to get to shore after the captains dropped them off at the mouth of St Brides – to avoid repercussions from watchmen on the banks.
Dylan Moore
It also covers the Windrush scandal, the ‘hostile environment’ of the UK Government, the fallout of the Oromo protests in Ethiopia, the anti-immigration rhetoric that fuelled the Brexit vote, the connections between black communities in Africa, Europe and the Caribbean and the ways new possibilities emerge when children from across the world learn to live together.
Copies of Mr Moore’s book Many Rivers To Cross are available at https://www.threeimpostors.co.uk/