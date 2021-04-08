PLANS to expand a school and relocate another in Caerphilly county borough have been given the go-ahead.

The council’s cabinet has agreed to press ahead with plans to expand Trinity Fields Special School in Ystrad Mynach and relocate Ysgol Gymraeg Cwm Gwyddon in Abercarn.

The two schemes will cost more than £22 million in total.

Both schools were brought back to cabinet for a final decision after objections were received in the final consultation stage.

The Trinity Fields school expansion, which is set to cost £12.5 million, has proved controversial.

Concerns had been raised by the Penallta RFC over the loss of its main sports pitch, which is owned by the council.

Alternatives that have been put forward by the council have not been considered sufficient by the rugby club.

Local ward member Cllr Martyn James said in the cabinet meeting that he was disappointed, especially regarding the sewage issue at Sue Noakes leisure centre, which is the proposed alternative site.

In the meeting he said that it could be “months” before there is an explanation about the issues.

The director of education and corporate services at Caerphilly council, Richard Edmunds, said that the council is providing a suitable alternative, as part of its statutory duty.

Ysgol Gymraeg Cwm Gwyddon’s relocation to the former Cwmcarn High School site is set to cost £9.6 million.

The cabinet also gave the go-ahead to present a business case to Welsh Government for three more school developments.

This includes the refurbishment of the former Pontllanfraith High School to be used as a centre for vulnerable learners, the merging of Llancaeach Junior School and Llanfabon Infants School on the latter’s site and the rebuilding of Plasyfelin Primary School to accommodate future projected demand.

The cabinet member for education, Cllr Ross Whiting, said: “We have bold ambitions to provide every learner with the best life chances and we are committed to doing this through the provision of high quality teaching, learning and leadership across our school settings.”