The South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,300 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

But we thought it would be good to find out more about the people who make up the club.

If you are a member of the club and want to be part of the our Behind the Lens feature go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/behindthelens and fill out the easy to use Q&A.

Today we meet Nicky Deacon, 55, from Cwmbran.

When and why did you take up photography?

I had two strokes and was left with memory problems and started going to a group in New Inn. I got interested in photography so had a camera bought for me and have been taking photos and had them published in the Argus. It helps with my mental health issues and has saved me from my very dark places that I have been too.

Why do you love taking pictures?

It is like my memory. I can look back on the photos I've taken. It helps me immensely. I have a love for the wildlife I have seen, I love to listen to the birds in the morning. I always have my camera near me so I can quickly take a photo. I have had numerous photos published in the Argus. That gives me a great sense of achievement and shows me that although my brain doesn't function properly anymore I'm still able to take my photos.

The beach where Nicky loves to be, this is Pendine Sands in West Wales

Where is your favourite place to take pictures?

I have a conservatory that I call my chillout room where I can see my garden and the birds which pop in and out. When I can I will head the the beach and the sea, where I can take photos of the rolling sea and the birds.

What equipment do you use?

Just my Canon Power Shot camera.

Nicky's beautiful robin

What is the favourite picture you have taken and why?

It's of a robin which visits my garden most days. I'm convinced it's my late father coming to let me know he is still with me and watching over me.

Why did you join the SWACC?

I joined to see all the beautiful photos being taken by everyone. It's so very supportive and like a special photo family.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

The orangutans in Borneo. They are beautiful and endangered, my bucket list would have a tick.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

You don't need expensive cameras - just use what you have. A mobile phone or iPad - you get the same enjoyment.